Alex Jones Offers to Turn on Trump in Exchange for Immunity in Jan. 6 Investigation

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking a deal with Jan. 6 investigators to details events surrounding the riots in exchange for a deal with the Justice Department that would provide him immunity from prosecution, the New York Times reports.

Jones’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, said his client has sent a formal letter conveying “his desire to speak to federal prosecutors about Jan. 6.”

Pattis maintains that Jones was not engaged in “criminal wrongdoing” when he helped lead a group of chanting Trump supporters to the Capitol building on Jan. 6th.

The decision to grant Jones immunity won’t be an easy one for investigators. One the one hand, it is possible that Jones has deep inside knowledge of how Jan. 6 originated and played out; on the other hand, he might know very little and would be giving him immunity in exchange for nothing useful to them.

Though receiving a guarantee of immunity from federal prosecutors will be no easy feat for Jones, his attempt to receive one suggests that the investigation could be gaining significant momentum.

Ali Alexander, a top organizer of the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6th, said recently that he received a subpoena from a federal grand jury that is seeking information on numerous people involved in Jan. 6, ranging from rally organizers to members of Congress and associates of then-President Trump.

Alexander said that he intends to comply with the subpoena and speak with investigators about his role and knowledge of that day’s events.

