MK Litzman Collapses On Yom Tov, Undergoes Pacemaker Implant

UTJ MK Yaakov Litzman collapsed in his home on Friday, the last day of Pesach, and was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Several hours after his arrival in the hospital and after undergoing a series of tests, Litzman underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. The procedure was, Baruch Hashem, successful and Litzman is recovering and is feeling well, a statement from the hospital said early Sunday morning.

Later on Sunday, Litzman was released from the hospital to his home.

Several days previously, Litzman had fainted while in the Gerrer Beis Medrash on Chol Hamoed. He received emergency medical aid at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Litzman is scheduled to retire from the Knesset in the coming weeks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)