TEHILLIM: HaRav Dovid Lau’s Rebbetzin Hospitalized In Serious Condition

Chief Rabbi of Israel HaRav Dovid Lau on Sunday requested that the public “tear the gates of Shamayim” for the refuah of his wife, Rebbetzin Tzipporah.

The Rebbetzin, 53, reportedly suffered a stroke and is in very serious condition and in need of great Rachamei Shamayim. B’Chadrei Chareidim reported that the Rebbetzin was flown to Israel from Crete, Greece on Motzei Shabbos on a special medical flight and was hospitalized in Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

She was accompanied on the plane by top doctors and intensive care unit personnel.

The name for tefillah is Feiga Tzipporah bas Hadassah l’refuah sheleima b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Rebbetzin Tziporah is the daughter of HaRav Yitzchak Ralbag, the Rav of Maalot Dafna, a member of the Chief Rabbinical Council and past chairman of the Jerusalem Religious Council.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)