DUST STORM: Heavy Haze Envelops Israel, High Air Pollution Warning [VIDEO]

Israel on Sunday is experiencing heavy haze throughout the country, especially in the north and center of the country.

The Health and Environmental Protection Ministries issued a warning about high air pollution in Jerusalem, Yehudah and Shomron, and the north of the country and moderate to high pollution in the rest of the country. The high air pollution is being caused by eastern winds carrying dust from the direction of Jordan, leading to a high concentration of dust in the air in Israel.

The ministries recommended that vulnerable populations, including cardiac and respiratory patients, the elderly, children, and pregnant women avoid strenuous physical activity outside. The general population should reduce strenuous exercise outside.

A gradual improvement in air quality is expected on Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a possibility of rain in the east of the country on Sunday afternoon and a slight risk of flooding in the Judean Desert, the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Monday and it will warmer than usual for the season in some areas of the country. From the afternoon, there will again be a possibility of rain in the east of the country on Sunday afternoon and a slight risk of flooding in the Judean Desert, the Jordan Valley, and the Dead Sea.

