Rav Kanievsky’s Family Visit Kever on Isru Chag in lieu of Shloshim

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

In lieu of the Shloshim of the passing of the Sar HaTorah, HaGaon Rav Chaim Kanievsky zatzal’s family and close students visited the gravesite earlier today on isru chag. As is known, Rav Chaim passed away on Shushan Purim the 5th of Adar Sheini. He was buried in the Shomer Shabbos Cemetery in Bnei Brak. Since the shloshim itself fell on Pesach, one does not visit the cemetery. This morning, immediately after vasikin davening, the family and close students went to the gravesite. The Tehillim were recited by Maran’s son, Rav Shlomo shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Kiryas Melech. Afterward, the kaddish was recited by his son Rav Shaya Kanievsky shlita, the Rosh Kollel of Orchos Yosher.

The author can be reached at [email protected]