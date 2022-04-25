TEHILLIM: Frum Boy from Queens Missing after Swim in Arizona Lake

Search and rescue teams were searching for a Jewish boy from Queens, Neria ben Sevta, who has not been seen since going missing while swimming during a boating trip on Lake Pleasant in Maricopa County, Arizona on Sunday.

After an initial unsuccessful search, efforts to find the boy have now been handed over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was not a boat accident. Several people were on one boat that was anchored. Several people were in the water swimming and one person was in distress. That person is unaccounted for and MCSO will handle the incident from here,” said Captain Mark Barbee of the Peoria Fire-Medical Department.

Misaskim from Los Angeles is currently working with local authorities in Arizona to resolve the ongoing situation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)