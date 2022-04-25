TRAGEDY: Frum Boy from Queens R”L Drowns in Arizona Lake

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic Petira of a Jewish boy from Queens, Nerya Aranbayev Z”L, who had gone missing while swimming during a boating trip on Lake Pleasant in Maricopa County, Arizona on Sunday. Nerya was 20 years old.

After an initial unsuccessful search by the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, efforts to find the boy were handed over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Sadly, his body was located a short while ago.

“This was not a boat accident. Several people were on one boat that was anchored. Several people were in the water swimming and one person was in distress. That person is unaccounted for and MCSO will handle the incident from here,” said Captain Mark Barbee of the Peoria Fire-Medical Department.

Misaskim from Los Angeles is currently working with local authorities in Arizona to ensure kavod hameis.

