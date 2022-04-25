TEFILLOS: Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe Is Hospitalized

The Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe felt unwell over Pesach and on Sunday was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem for a series of tests.

The tests revealed that the Rebbe had a gallbladder infection, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The Rebbe was supposed to travel immediately after Pesach to the Chassidish community in Har Yonah in Nof HaGalil, where he was planning on staying until Lag B’omer but now his trip has been canceled.

Tefillos for the Rebbe’s refuah were held on Sunday.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Rebbe HaRav Shmuel Yaakov ben Yenta.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)