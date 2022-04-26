Israel Police Thwart Possible Terror Attack In Central Jerusalem

A two-hour manhunt took place in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem on Monday afternoon following information the police received about a suspect planning to carry out a terror attack in the city center.

According to a report by All-World News, a message was sent to security officials, saying: “Following a warning of a young minority individual in his 20s in the area of Beis Hadefus Kanfei Nesharim, there are numerous forces in the public space. Security officers should instruct security guards to be vigilant at their posts and check everyone.”

The police carried out extensive searches in the area of the entrance to Jerusalem and Givat Shaul. The suspect was found after two hours and detained and transferred for interrogation.

Channel 12 News reported that the suspect is an Arab-Israeli from Rahat. The police emphasized that the suspected attack has not yet been confirmed.

