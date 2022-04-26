NYC Mayor Adams Says “Perception” of Safety is As Important as Reality

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in an interview that he is not only working to address the “perception” of public safety as statistics show a 43% year-over-year increase in crime in his city.

Mayor Adams was asked about the recent Brooklyn subway shooting and what he would tell New Yorkers who feel the city is “headed in the wrong direction in terms of crime.”

“We’ve moved 1,800 guns off the streets of our city since I’ve been elected,” he answered. “And so, we’re putting in place the foundation of dealing with the immediate needs of violence, but we’re also stopping the pipeline that causes children to get involved in violence.”

The mayor said that residents “got so fed up” with police over reports of abusive practices that “they turned the ship too far in the wrong direction.”

The “perception” of safety in the Big Apple “is as powerful as the reality,” Adams added.

“Because if you wake up in the morning and you hear that someone was hit in the head with a hammer, then you are, number one, reluctant to get on the subway system,” he said. And then if you’re on the subway system and you’re seeing disorder, encampments, people laid out on the train, loud noises… or cursing, then you begin to actually embody what you read, and it becomes your perception, even if you were not attacked.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)