THE NEW ANTI-SEMITISM: 1 Out Of 4 Jewish Millennials Hides Identity

In an alarming indication of the new anti-Semitism – the demonization of Israel – a recent survey of US and Israeli Jewish millennials shows that over a quarter of US Jewish millennials distance themselves from Israel and their Jewish identity to fit in with their friends.

Sadly, 23% of Jewish millennials said that they were forced to hide their identity due to the anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses, and an even higher number – 28% – say that the anti-Israel sentiment on campus has damaged their relationships with friends. Furthermore, 28% reported that the anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses has resulted in questioning their own commitment to Israel.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) survey published on Monday, was the first parallel survey of both US and Israeli Jews aged 25-40. It was carried out by YouGov in the US and Geocartography in Israel.

How do millennials explain the rising state of antisemitism in the US? A full 18% of American Jews and 6% of Israelis report that it’s a natural outcome of Israel’s policies regarding Palestinians. On the other hand, 53% of American Jews and 76% of Israelis say that it stems from campaigns demonizing Israel and Jews. About 20% of Americans and 9% of Israelis believe that it is neither.

“On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, we get another reminder of the antisemitism that continues to rear its head in the United States to such a level that a quarter of American Jews feel the need to hide their Jewish identity in 2022,” said Col. Avital Leibovich, the director of the American Jewish Committee in Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)