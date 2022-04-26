WATCH THE VIDEO: Joe Lieberman “The (Legacy And Teachings) Of The Lubavitcher Rebbe Will Live To Ten Times 120!”

On a visit to the tziyon of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai in Miron on Pesach, former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman – who spent the yom tov in Israel – was stopped by a a Chabad family from Miami who asked him regarding his experiences with the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Senator Lieberman replied with the message he delivered at the commemoration of the recent 120th anniversary of the Rebbe’s birth.

“I read the lines from Devarim about when Moshe Rabeinu died at 120. His eyes were not dimmed, his natural forces were not reduced,” Senator Lieberman said.

“And I said ‘Here we are at the 120th anniversary of the birth of the Rebbe – we know he passed away in 1994 – but truly his natural force is not reduced and his eyes are not dimmed.’ And that’s because of the work of people like Rabbi Krinsky and all the shluchim and all the chasidim of the Rebbe. It’s a good lesson to all of us.”

“I said at the end that the Rebbe will not only live until 120; he’ll live to to be ten times 120 because of the generations led by people like Rabbi Krinsky who continue to live by his teachings, his openness to the world, his love of all Jews, and the Rebbe’s program of ‘we’re not going to argue with you about what mitzvah you don’t do – let’s talk about the next mitzvah you will do.'”

