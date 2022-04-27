Thousands Daven By Kevarim Of Yehoshua Bin Nun, Rav Lau Leads Tefillos For His Wife

Thousands of people davened at the kevarim of Yehoshua Bin Nun and Calev ben Yefunah in the Palestinian village of Kifl Haris in the Shomron on Tuesday on the occasion of the yartzheit of Yehoshua ben Nun.

The tefillah was arranged by the Shomron Regional Council and the mispallelim were accompanied by IDF forces.

Among the mispallelim were Chief Rabbi Rav Dovid Lau, Rabbanim who immigrated from Ukraine in the past month, including HaRav Shlomo Wilhelm, the Rav of Zhytomyr and western Ukraine, and the Rav of the Shomron HaRav Elyakim Levanon.

Rav Lau led tefillos for his wife, who is in serious condition after suffering a stroke on Pesach. The public is asked to continue davening for Feiga Tzipporah bas Hadassah l’refuah sheleima b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

Tefillos were also held for the refuah of HaRav Chaim Druckman, the most senior Dati Leumi Rav in Israel, who is currently ill. The name for tefillah is HaRav Chaim Meir ben Milka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)