BEAUTIFUL: Tourist Puts on Tefillin for First Time in 55 Years after Meeting Bochurim in Morocco [VIDEO]

Yeshiva Nezer Hatorah of Gateshead, England, led by Rav Naftoli Meir Lieberman, recently went on a trip to Morocco where they visited Jewish historical sites and kevarim.

While singing and davening at the kever of Rav Amram ben Diwan, a renowned 18th-century miracle worker, in the town of Ouazzane, the bochurim were joined by a group of Canadian tourists, one of whom told them he was Jewish and had not put on tefillin since his bar mitzvah – 55 years ago.

The boys and tourist, who identified himself as Mark, struck up a conversation, during which the bochurim convinced him to lay tefillin for the first time in over five decades.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)