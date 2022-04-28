TEARJERKER: Holocaust Survivor Holds Great-Grandson During Bris as Yom Hashoah Siren Blares [VIDEO]

As Israel’s annual nationwide Yom Hashoah siren blared in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, a Holocaust survivor was serving as sandak at his great-grandson’s bris – a poke in the eye to those who tried ridding the world of Jews.

R’ Nosson Weinberg, a 90-year-old survivor of the Holocaust’s atrocities, immigrated from Europe to the United States following World War II, where he rebuilt his life and family before making aliyah several years ago.

The child from today’s bris was named Nachshon Eitan Asher, and is the R’ Nosson’s 49th great-granchild.

“When asked what my answer is to the Nazis, I always answer that I have four daughters – three here in Efrat and one still in the US,” he said after making aliyah.

The bris was purposely scheduled to coincide at the exact same time as the Yom Hashoah sirens were set to sound.

