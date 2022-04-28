Strauss CEO Admits: “We Had Pigeons In The Factory, We Were Warned But Didn’t Listen”

The heads of the Strauss Group company held a press conference on Thursday evening and admitted to shocking revelations regarding the company’s operations in the wake of the salmonella finding and the largest recall in Israeli history. The conference follows the Health Ministry’s announcement on Thursday morning that the factory’s license has been removed for at least three months.

CEO Eyal Dror said: “We recently renovated the factory and it wasn’t carried out according to proper regulations. About a month before the salmonella was discovered, there were pigeons in the liquid chocolate factory. We work with serious pest control companies but proper work regulations were not upheld. Several times we received indications from one of our customers that there were some anomalies in the products. We didn’t check into it and that’s not okay. We should have behaved differently.”

Speaking to the public for the first time since the incident began, Ofra Strauss, the chairman of the Strauss Group, said: “I am here to clearly say in the name of the company, we look in the eyes of all the citizens of the state, everyone who has been harmed – I apologize for disappointing you. I apologize for the agmas nefesh that you’re going through because of us.”

“We’ll do everything we can not to disappoint you. The problems in the factory are severe and we promise that we’ll bring back our products as fast as possible but only after we’ve fixed whatever is needed. Food safety won’t be compromised.”

