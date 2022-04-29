“DISCOMFORTING”: Elon Musk Calls Out Biden’s “Disinformation Governance Board”

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and likely soon-to-be owner of Twitter, weighed on President Joe Biden’s formation of a “disinformation governance board” whose mission it is to fight online disinformation.

“Discomforting,” Musk wrote on Twitter about the board in reply to conservative commentator Steven Crowder comparing the board to Nazi Germany.

The board was made public by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who told Congress about its creation – just days after Musk reached a deal to take Twitter private at a cost of $54.20 a share.

Republicans and conservatives have roundly criticized the board, with Senator Josh Hawley calling it a “disgrace,” and numerous conservatives noting that Nina Jankowicz, who is heading the board, had previously dismissed a legitimate story – the Hunter Biden laptop scandal – as disinformation, calling it a “Trump campaign product.”

