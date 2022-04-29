See Roy Neuberger on the Parsha

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

It is called question #4, and it is well known that the Chofetz Chaim could easily have answered “Yes” to this question. And now you have the opportunity to answer this question as well – by watching Roy Neuberger in action.

The questions are found in Meseches Shabbos page 31a. Question #4 is Tzipisa Liyeshuah – did you carefully wait in hopeful anticipation for the ge’ulah? The Chofetz Chaim had a packed suitcase – just waiting to be taken.

To subscribe to his emails and videos send an email to [email protected]