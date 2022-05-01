To Eat Or Not To Eat? It’s Complicated: Kiddush After Pesach During Shemita

A B’Chadrei Chareidim reporter on Sunday posted a photo of a notice hung up in a shul in Beitar in preparation for a kiddush this past Shabbos – the Shabbos after Pesach.

The notice lists the foods being offered at the kiddush. Apart from the herring and liver, which are listed as being certified by the Badatz Eidah Hachareidis, the other foods items on the list have their shemittah or “after Pesach” status specified, such as yivul shishis, yivul chol, “sold to a goy” or “baked after Pesach from noodles manufactured after Pesach.”

The final item on the list, which was prepared by the hosts, the Levin family [who apparently have a good sense of humor] is “foods that are forbidden due to sakana.” Under that category is the instruction: “Separate between the herring and the liver.”

Bon Appétit!

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)