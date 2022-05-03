Jewish Man Beaten at Pro-Palestinian March in Manhattan

A Jewish nursing student was beaten in Manhattan, saying he believes it was a hate-fueled crime because of his religion.

Matt Greenman, 27, was wearing an Israeli flag on his back at the time of the attack, which occurred at 42nd Street and First Avenue as pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in the streets.

“His friends started to make a little circle and he got me from behind, got me on the ground, and punched me in the face,” Greenman told PIX11. “I got this black eye. He kicked me in the face a whole bunch.”

“Unfortunately, we have seen a surge across New York City and New York state, and even across the country,” said Gerard Filitti, Greenman’s attorney who took the case pro bono. “Jews have been targeted increasingly over the last few years and the levels of antisemitism have been at the highest level now since 1979.”

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is now investigating the incident.

