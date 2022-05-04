SPYING ON AMERICANS: CDC Tracked TEN OF MILLIONS of Phones to See if They Followed Covid Rules

The CDC harvested location data from tens of millions of Americans’ phones so they could analyze whether people were in compliance with lockdown orders during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to documents obtained by Motherboard.

And though the CDC used Covid-19 as an excuse to get the location data of Americans’ phones, they intended to use it for more general purposes, the documents show.

The CDC paid a company, SafeGraph, $420,000 for a year of access to their data. The company itself counts the former of head of Saudi intelligence as a top investor and was banned from Google’s Play Store last June.

“The CDC seems to have purposefully created an open-ended list of use cases, which included monitoring curfews, neighbor-to-neighbor visits, visits to churches, schools and pharmacies, and also a variety of analysis with this data specifically focused on ‘violence,'” cybersecurity researcher Zach Edwards told Motherboard.

Location data can be used to show where a person lives, works, and anywhere they went. Concerns have been raised for years that government agencies are using such data to track Americans – in this case, that fear has been confirmed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)