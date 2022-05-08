Terror Victim Drove Terrorists To Elad Before They Murdered Him

The Elad terrorists were driven to the city by one of the victims, it was cleared for publication over the weekend.

On Thursday, the terrorists called Oren Ben-Yiftach, h’yd, a Lod resident who worked as a driver, and told him that they needed to travel to Elad that night to do some emergency renovation work on a shul.

Ben-Yiftach, who was unaware that the two were entering Israel illegally, had driven them to Elad at least ten times in the past.

As they neared the shul, the terrorists attacked Ben-Yiftach with an ax and knife. He fought back but the two overcame and killed him and then exited the car to continue their rampage.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)