SKY HIGH HATE: German Airline Lufthansa Bans ALL Jews After Some Break Rules [SHOCKING VIDEO]

German airline Lufthansa is coming under withering criticism after airline staff barred all Jews from a connecting flight, with armed officers called in to prevent any Jews from boarding the flight.

As YWN previously reported, the incident took place as a large group of chasidim were attempting to fly from Germany to Hungary to visit the kever of Reb Shayale, zt”l, in Kerestir. According to eyewitnesses, one or two passengers refused to comply with the airline’s mask mandate, leading to a confrontation with the crew.

In response, the flight staff banned all Jews from catching their connecting flight. Their only crime? Being Jewish.

In an absolutely shocking filmed exchange with one of the Jewish passengers, a flight crew member says, “It was Jewish people who made problems. Jewish people coming from JFK.”

The shocking incident, coming from a German airline, has sparked outrage across the world, with Jews demanding answers for the airline’s open discrimination of the people their ancestors murdered in the millions just a few decades ago.

VIDEO VIA DANS DEALS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)