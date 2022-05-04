Lufthansa Refuses To Allow US Chassidim To Board Connecting Flight To Hungary

Hundreds of chassidim from the US are stuck in Frankfurt, Germany after Lufthansa Airlines refused to allow them to board their connecting flight to Hungary.

The airline claims that some of the chassidim wouldn’t listen to the flight attendants’ instructions and refused to wear masks. However, even if the claim is true, they punished the whole group of hundreds of people instead of penalizing individuals.

Additionally, the chassidim said that many of the non-Jewish passengers were not wearing masks but they were allowed to remain on the flight.

The chassidim landed in Frankfurt on Wednesday and were scheduled to board a connecting flight to Hungary in order to visit the kever of Reb Shayele in Krestiner for the yahrzeit.

The group is now stuck in the airport and it is still unclear if the chassidim will be forced to return to the US or if they still have a chance of flying to Hungary.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)