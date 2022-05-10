Lapid: US Permission Isn’t Needed For Building In Yehuda & Shomron

Israel doesn’t need permission from the United States to build homes in Yehudah and Shomron, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters at the Knesset on Sunday.

“Israel is a sovereign state and does not ask for permission to operate in its territory,” Lapid said, adding that Israel “always updates the US about building in the settlements” but an update is not the same as seeking approval for the move.

Lapid did acknowledge the tension on the issue with the Biden administration, saying that building in the settlements has “international consequences. It’s my job to deal with them and I will deal with them.”

Lapid’s comments follow reports that the Biden administration warned Israel about its plans to build in the “settlements” and President Biden even conditioned his upcoming visit to Israel in about a month on the issue.

According to reports, Israel was set to approve 5,800 homes in the Shomron but reduced it to 4,000 after discussions with Biden administration officials.

