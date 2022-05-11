Shield Designed By Police Chief Saved Life Of Officer Injured In Terror Attack

A neck shield designed by Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai saved the life of a Border Police officer injured in a terror attack at Sha’ar Shechem on Sunday, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

The officer was stabbed in the neck by the terrorist and was moderately wounded.

“In recent years, we’re seeing more and more terrorists armed with knives,” a senior police official told Kan. “[In the attack on Sunday], the force of the knife was very powerful and the knife was very sharp. Thanks to the shield, a much more serious injury was prevented.”

Following the shield’s development, the police began to manufacture it, and today it’s part of the operational equipment of all police officers and soldiers operating in areas with a high-security risk. A different neck protection shield was sometimes used in the past but it was large and cumbersome and restricted the officers from moving their heads back and forth.

The shield is named after Border Police officer Hadas Malka, h’yd, who was murdered in a terror attack at Sha’ar Shechem in 2017.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)