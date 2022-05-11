Rav Chaim zatzal on Wedding Costs

It is well-known that wedding expenses are one of the most enormous costs that parents can have. Reb Naftali Weinberger shlita (printed in his new Sefer, “Rav Chaim Kanievsky on Shidduchim” posed a number of questions on wedding expenses to Rav Chaim. Below are a number of those questions:

At what point should parents start saving money for their child’s wedding?

Rav Chaim zatzal answered from the Bar Mitzvah. [Presumably for a daughter one should at least begin before she is 12 and perhaps before then as well.]

If a young man does not have any funds to assist in the wedding, at what point should he inform the young lady? Rav Chaim answered that it should be done before matters conclude.

Is there an obligation to sell one’s possessions in order to marry one’s child off to a suitable person? Rav Chaim answered that, in practice, one is not obligated to sell anything. But one must make every effort to obtain the funds.

