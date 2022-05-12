PALESTINIAN COVERUP: PA Blocks Inquiry Into Reporter’s Death, Refuses To Transfer Bullet

A senior Palestinian Authority official announced on Thursday that the PA will not comply with Israel’s request to transfer the bullet that killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh for ballistic analysis.

“Israel has requested a joint investigation and to be handed over the bullet that assassinated the journalist Shireen,” Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs head Hussein al-Sheikh stated. “We refused that and we affirmed that our investigation would be completed independently and we will inform her family, America, Qatar and all official authorities of the results of the investigation.”

He then added that “all indications, evidence and witnesses confirm her assassination by Israeli special units” – despite the fact that the postmortem carried out by the Institute of Pathology at An Najah University in Nablus found no evidence that she was shot at close range.

In the video below filmed on Wednesday after Abu Akleh’s death, Dr. Rayyan Adnan Al Ali, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Al-Najah University in Shechem, tells reporters that it was not possible to determine who carried out the shooting.

Palestinian peace activist Bassem Eid responded by writing: “As a human rights activist, I condemn the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to participate in a joint investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. What do they have to hide? I’ll tell you… the truth!”

Palestinian Authority rejects Israel's request and refuses any other country access as well.

