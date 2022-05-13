Enjoy Reb Roy Neuberger on the Parsha

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Roy Neuberger’s father was one of the leading finance experts in the United States, even having conceived of the no-load mutual fund. His son, Roy Neuberger Jr., however, has conceived of something far greater – a practical means of fulfilling the Mitzvah in which the Chofetz Chaim himself excelled at – the Mitzvah of Tzipisa L’yeshua.

His writings and thoughts have been hailed by leading Gedolim in Eretz Yisroel and America. Watch Reb Roy Neuberger on the Parsha.