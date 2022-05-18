Jerusalem: Thief With Knife Mistaken For Terrorist, Shot By Civilian

A dramatic scene took place in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Gilo on Tuesday evening when local residents spotted a man armed with a knife and one of them shot him, assuming he was a terrorist.

A large number of police officers arrived at the scene and discovered that the man was a criminal rather than a terrorist.

He was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition.

The police stated that “a report was received of a shooting incident in the Gilo neighborhood in Jerusalem near the Mifal HaPais building. Police forces who arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident found that it was a criminal incident, in which a suspect approached the area armed with a knife and civilians who saw him warned others.”

“An armed civilian who was nearby fired at the suspect and neutralized him. As a result of the shooting, the suspect was moderately injured and was evacuated for medical treatment.”

