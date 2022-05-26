STONE TERROR: MK’s Son, Grandchildren Injured In Car Accident After Arabs Hurl Rocks

The son and grandchildren of Religious Zionist Party MK Orit Strock were injured in a car accident on Tuesday evening after Arabs threw stones at Jewish cars near Huwara, in the Shomron.

Strock’s son, 24, was driving with his two small children when a stone smashed his front windshield, hitting his head and then hitting the head of his toddler sitting in the back seat behind him. He lost consciousness and the car veered off the road. They were treated at the scene by the Palestinian Red Cresent and then evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer. The father was in serious condition due to a head injury, the two-and-a-half-year-old was in moderate condition with a head wound, and the four-and-a-half-year-old was suffering from shock.

MK Strock shared photos of the car on Twitter, stating: “Arabs tried to murder my son and grandchildren in Huwara!” On Wednesday morning, as she sat by her son’s side in the hospital, she said that her grandchildren will probably be released shortly but her son’s treatment will take time. “It was a head injury which isn’t simple,” she said.

She asked for tefillos for her son: Yedidya Moshe ben Orit Malka l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

אבנים יכולות להרוג. ידוי אבנים זה פיגוע לכל דבר ועניין. ההסלמה הקשה של החודשים האחרונים נובעת מגישה לפיה אבנים הם מטרד שאפשר לחיות איתו. וזו טעות מסוכנת. צה"ל חייב לקבל פקודה למגר את פיגועי האבנים עד האבן האחרונה. וזה אפשרי. pic.twitter.com/Tq9HZVMD7B — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) May 25, 2022

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi retweeted the photos, writing: “Barbarians. A fake nation. Animals. The time has come for a revised legal system to be established here. Punishment. Deterrence. Governance. Sovereignty.”

In another stone-throwing incident on Tuesday evening, a 68-year-old Jew was lightly injured after Arabs threw stones at his car on Route 60 near Shiloh. He received emergency medical aid at the scene and was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

“The State of Israel is not fulfilling a simple task [of providing security for its citizens] and every week we suffer from stones intended to murder us,” said Yisrael Gantz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council.

“The ‘merciful’ treatment, the policy of containment, and the desire for deceptive silence shatter us – ours cars’ windshields, injuring and endangering us. The political echelon made a decision to allow this to happen rather than taking harsh steps to end this terror.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)