KIDDUSH HASHEM! Orthodox Jewish Paramedic Saves Life Of EMT On Airplane While Doing Chesed Flight

Frum paramedics who were assisting in transporting a cancer patient from Los Angeles to Israel to attend her daughter’s wedding saved the life of a non-Jewish EMT who went into sudden cardiac arrest.

The story begins several days earlier, when askanim began looking for sponsors that would provide the funding necessary for a Stage 4 cancer patient from Israel who has been receiving treatment in Los Angeles to fly home for her child’s wedding.

In stepped Kanfei Chayim, which helps raise points to help those who cannot afford to travel obtain flights, and specifically those who are ill and require special business-class tickets with additional space available for doctors to join them on the flight.

The organization helped get the tickets for this Israeli mother, and sent paramedic Dovid Sofer – who has been back and forth between the U.S. Israel at least 40 times since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic – and Dr. Roee Salem to travel along with the patient and provide her the necessary medical care.

As Dovid and Dr. Salem were bringing her onto the flight, a non-Jewish Los Angeles EMT who was helping bring the cancer patient from the hospital to the plane suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Dovid and Dr. Salem immediately sprang into action, administering CPR and other life-saving measures for 40 minutes – including twice shocking his heart – until they got a pulse back. The EMT was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

A very special Thank You to the amazing ELAL crew who helped with the CPR. Elal has accommodated Kanfei Chaim and Paramedic Dovid Sofer on every transport.

