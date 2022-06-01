Terror In Israel: Attempted Stabbing Attack In Gush Etzion

A Palestinian terrorist attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in the Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

The female terrorist approached IDF soldiers at the Al-Aroub Junction holding a knife. The soldiers opened fire and neutralized her.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to Israeli security forces.

The terrorist, who died of her injuries, was later identified by the PA as a 31-year-old recently released security prisoner who served a three-year jail sentence in Israel for terror-related offenses.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)