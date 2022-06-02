THIS WEEK’S CIRCLE TIME- PARSHAS BAMIDBAR Here is this week’s parshah sheet, along with a printer-friendly version.

For the colored parshah sheet CLICK HERE.

For the printer-friendly version CLICK HERE.

Check out The Circle and Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation’s Family Shalom Championship HERE.

To sign up for the weekly Erev Shabbos email CLICK HERE.Feel free to forward this link so your family friends and friends can sign up and receive it too. www.circmag.com/Shabbos

Sponsorships are now available! Contact [email protected]