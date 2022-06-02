Booklet Showcases Shluchim’s Heroic Help for Jews in Ukraine

When the world stood in shock at the attacks in Ukraine, Chabad went to work. The story of nearly 9,000 individuals raising over $2 Million for Ukraine Jewry during their time of need.

We are pleased to have the opportunity to showcase this special project, “Jews of Ukraine.”

Raisethon, together a group of Chabad Rabbis stationed throughout war torn Ukraine, took it upon themselves to do something for the tens of thousands of Jews caught in harms way, with minimal sustenance or provisions.

In this beautiful compilation, we are given a small glimpse into the massive effort and international humanitarian mission, to come together for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, during their times of need.

