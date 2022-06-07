76% of New Yorkers Worry They’ll Be Victim of Violent Crime; Adams’ Approval Drops to 29%

With violent crime and general discontent soaring in the Big Apple, Mayor Eric Adams is feeling the brunt of New Yorkers wrath, with just an abysmal 29% of residents approving of his job performance and 64% saying he’s doing fairly or poorly.
A Spectrum News/Siena College poll found that 56% of New Yorkers believe the city is headed in the wrong direction, compared to just 32% who think it’s on the right track, and 76% are concerned that they will become the victim of a violent crime in the city.
Adams has noted that shootings are trending downwards, though statistics show that overall crime levels in the city are still going up.
“This is not a large number of people,” Adams insisted. “It’s a small number of people who are consistently inflicting violence.”
“[The NYPD’s] job is to take dangerous people off the street. My job and the job of my agencies is to prevent people from being dangerous. And that is the partnership we’re creating,” he added.
On the issues themselves, Adams didn’t fare very well, either. 45% say he’s doing a bad job at fighting crime, 49% say he’s doing poorly in tackling homelessness, and he scored best on the issue of encouraging tourists to visit New York City – on which 43% approved of his performance.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
