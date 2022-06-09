DOWN HE GOES: President Biden’s Approval Hits Yet Another New Low

The White House is a sinking ship, and President Joe Biden is the captain at the wheel. A new Politico/Morning Consult poll found that Biden’s approval rating among Americans has fallen to the lowest point of his presidency and is markedly worse than Trump’s was at this point in his term.

According to the poll, 58% of Americans now disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, with just 39% approving – the lowest approval the poll has found for Biden.

In comparison, Trump’s approval in the same poll four years ago was 45% with 52% disapproving.

Biden’s sagging approval is deeply concerning to Democrats as the midterm elections near. Historically, the party of presidents with low approval ratings suffer deep losses in the midterms, and analysts expect no different this time around, with many predicting a Republican takeover over the House of Representatives, and possible the Senate, as well.

