EMUNAS CHACHAMIM: Shopping For A Wedding Without A Chassan?

The story of a kallah from the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem with especially strong emunas chachamim who got married on Wednesday night has been the talk of Jerusalem residents.

This past winter, the kallah, who was 33 but hadn’t had any success in shidduchim, was encouraged by relatives to seek a bracha from HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, the Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah.

She took their advice and went to HaRav Cohen’s home and asked for a bracha. The Gadol, who was immersed in his learning, complied with her request. But that wasn’t enough for her and she begged HaRav Cohen to decree that she get engaged.

The Rosh Yeshivah responded: “By Purim, b’ezrat Hashem, you’ll see a yeshuah.”

The girl left the house beaming and already the next day began shopping for her wedding and the apartment should would move into afterward with her new husband.

Her parents were shocked by her behavior, asking her if she really thought she should prepare for a wedding without a chassan even on the horizon. But she decisively responded: “HaTzaddik gazar. Zehu – by Purim. I need to prepare.”

Sure enough, shortly before Purim, she celebrated her engagement with great joy. Prior to her wedding on Wednesday, she again visited the home of HaRav Cohen and tearfully thanked him for his bracha.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)