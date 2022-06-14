Heartbreaking: Elad Victim’s Son Sings To His Abba At His Bar Mitzvah

Nehorai Gal, the son of Reb Boaz Gal, hy’d, who was brutally killed in the Elad terror attack last month, celebrated his bar mitzvah on Monday night.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd when Nehorai sang a special song he wrote for his father to the tune of the famed Israeli song Abba by Shlomi Shabbat.

The bar mitzvah took place in Petach Tikvah with the participation of among others, the Rav of Elad HaRav Mordechai Malka, famed Mezake HaRabim, HaGaon HaRav Yigael Cohen, and Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush.

