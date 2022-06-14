Kahana Causes Storm: “If I Could Get Rid Of The Arabs, I Would”

Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana caused a storm on Tuesday after Kan News published a video of remarks he made in a high school in Efrat on Monday.

In response to a question by one of the students about why he works together with the Islamist Ra’am party, he said: “If there was a button you could push that would make all the Arabs disappear, send them on an express train to Switzerland, I would press that button.”

“But there’s no such button. Apparently, we’re meant to exist [together] on this land in some way.”

Kahana continued: “In my view, the idea that if we return to the ’67 lines, there will be two states here that will live in peace with each other – I think it’s nonsense. They will never give up Beit Gamliel and Sheikh Munis – Tel Aviv University.”

“The Arabs tell themselves a different story, we know it’s not true and that it’s nonsense. They tell themselves that they’re the ones who have always lived here and we came and expelled them.”

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi responded to the comments by stating: “There’s a button that will remove you from the government and the Knesset. I’ll press it soon.”

Kahana subsequently called Tibi and apologized for his remarks, a move that was slammed by his fellow Yamina MK, Abir Kara as being “a mistake.”

