As Pressure Grows, Israel Police Form Special Team To Search For Moishe Kleinerman

Following public pressure and a series of media interviews with Moishe’s parents,

Israel Police are taking steps to significantly intensify the search for missing Chareidi teen Moishe Kleinerman of Modi’in Illit, who has been missing for 81 days.

The police announced on Wednesday evening that a special investigative team has been formed at the Crime Investigation Unit in the Shomron and at the same time, investigative teams from the Investigations and Intelligence Division will work on following every possible lead.

On Wednesday, Moishe’s uncle Chaim Hanelfling went to the Knesset and met with MKs, including Shas MK Uriel Busso and Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, and asked for their assistance in the case.

Busso spoke from the Knesset plenum on Wednesday about the case and decried the inadequate police response.

Moishe’s parents are making intense efforts to pressure the police and have been holding interviews with news outlets and pressuring politicians.

The public is asked to daven for Avraham Moshe ben Gita.

