What Did HaRav Edelstein Say About The Fall Of The Gov’t? [Video]

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher, who accompanied the parents of Moishe Kleinerman to the home of HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Edelstein for a bracha on Monday evening, also spoke with the Rosh Yeshivah about the dissolution of the government that unfolded that evening.

The Rosh Yeshivah responded: “It’s the zechus of the tzibur, zechus haTorah!”

Asher: “It’s the shortest government ever, because they harmed ruchniyus.”

“They didn’t succeed!” the Rosh Yeshivah responded.

Later on Monday evening, UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni also spoke with the Rosh Yeshivah, who told him that one can see that lomdei Torah have many zechuyos since the attempts to harm them were unsuccessful.

