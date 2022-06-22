Gafni Leading Likud Effort To Form Gov’t In Current Knesset, Avoid Election

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni is leading the negotiations for the Likud party, which is making efforts to establish an alternative right-wing government in the current government and prevent another election.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who is currently in Morocco on a diplomatic visit, has been holding numerous phone calls with Gafni on the topic. Gafni also spoke with New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin as well as Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

However, a senior Likud official said that chances are minimal that a government can be formed as Sa’ar absolutely refuses to sit in a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu.

MK Uri Maklev said in an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday morning that if Netanyahu does not succeed in forming a government, then the Chareidi parties will negotiate with Gantz. “We haven’t ruled out sitting with Gantz,” he said.

The Yamina party’s director-general Stella Weinstein said on Tuesday that Yamina hasn’t ruled out joining a government headed by Netanyahu.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)