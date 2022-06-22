HaRav Dinner On Gov’t: “They Should Fall In The Ground Like Korach”

Harav Yehudah Aryeh Dinner, Rav of central Bnei Brak and a renowned posek, spoke about the dissolution of the government during his daily shiur on Wednesday.

“This week is Parshas Korach, and HaGaon HaRav Shteinman, z’tl, was always afraid of the week of Korach that chalilah, it shouldn’t be a week of machlokes.”

“Baruch Hashem we heard that this evil government fell – like we daven on Rosh Hashanah – ‘כי תעביר ממשלת זדון מן הארץ.'”

“And like HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein says, we need to concentrate during the tefillah ולמלשינים אל תהי תקווה וכל הרשעה כרגע תאבדו that this government will fall. And Baruch Hashem, the tefillos were accepted. That they should have a downfall and fall in the earth like Korach and their rishus will end, b’ezras Hashem.”

“For this alone we should say ‘Nishmas” to Hakadosh Baruch Hu, to thank Him that He already stopped and should continue to stop all these decrees against the Torah, the chillul Hashem of decrees against our Torah Hakedoshah and against shomrei Torah and mitvos.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)