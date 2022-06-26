Hochul, Zeldin Hold Wide Leads in Primaries for New York Governor

Rep. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani are holding comfortable leads over their closest GOP rivals for the Republican nomination for NY governor, a new poll shows.

The Zogby Strategies poll found Zeldin garnering 34.5% of support from Republicans in the Empire State, followed by Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump adviser and son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who received 28% support.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino received just 16% in the poll, followed then by investor Harry Wilson with 14%. Another 8% are still unsure for whom they will vote.

On the Democratic side, Governor Kathy Hochul holds a wide lead over her Democratic rivals, with the incumbent governor sitting at 55%. Trailing her is Rep. Tom Suozzi with 22% and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams with 19%.

Hochul’s bid to serve a full term in Albany is also looking bright beyond the primary; 55% of New Yorkers approve of her job performance, compared to 40% who disapprove.

