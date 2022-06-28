Hamas Claims The Condition Of Israeli Captive Has Deteriorated

The Hamas terror group announced on Monday evening that the medical condition of one of the Israelis being held captive in Gaza has deteriorated.

Hamas did not specify to whom they were referring but the two live captives held by Hamas are Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed. The terror group is also holding the remains of fallen IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul who were killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said that Hamas would provide proof of the “deterioration in the health of one of the enemy prisoners” in the coming hours.

An Israeli official told Kan News that the government believes that the announcement, a rare mention of the captives, is intended as a provocation ahead of the upcoming eighth anniversary of Operation Protective Edge.

It’s also possible that Hamas, who claims that Goldin and Shaul are still alive, will announce the death of one of them.

Hamas has failed to release any information about the live captives, who both suffer from mental illness, or allow the Red Cross to visit.

The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement in response to the announcement, stating: “Hamas proved once again that it is a cynical and criminal terrorist organization that holds mentally ill civilians in violation of all international conventions and laws, as well as the bodies of fallen Israeli soldiers.”

“The State of Israel will continue its efforts, mediated by Egypt, to bring the captives and the missing back home,”

An activist group for the release of Avera Mengistu stated that it “demands that the government provide the families with reliable, clear and unambiguous information regarding the condition of the boys instead of assessments and guesswork.”

“In the eight years since Avra has been held captive by Hamas, Israeli governments have not taken the necessary steps to bring him home. It is time to act now, instead of being dragged along by Hamas’ announcements. ”

