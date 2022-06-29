Dr. Fauci Has Covid Symptoms Again AFTER Taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top official in the fight against Covid-19, said he is suffering from a “Covid rebound” after being treated with Pfizer’s anti-Covid drug Paxlovid.

Annointed as a “silver bullet” against Covid-19, Paxlovid may not provide anything beneficial to people who have already been vaccinated, according to Pfizer’s own data. Fauci, 81, has been vaccinated and boosted – twice.

Fauci first became ill with Covid earlier this month and said he was experiencing mild symptoms. When his symptoms got slightly worse, Fauci began taking Paxlovid. After taking the five-day course of treatment, he tested negative for the virus. But he then tested positive again and now says his symptoms are “much worse.”

The CDC warned in May that Paxlovid could cause a rebound of Covid shortly after recovery. The drug received emergency use authorization from the FDA in late 2021.

