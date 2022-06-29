Dr. Fauci Has Covid Symptoms Again AFTER Taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top official in the fight against Covid-19, said he is suffering from a “Covid rebound” after being treated with Pfizer’s anti-Covid drug Paxlovid.
Annointed as a “silver bullet” against Covid-19, Paxlovid may not provide anything beneficial to people who have already been vaccinated, according to Pfizer’s own data. Fauci, 81, has been vaccinated and boosted – twice.
Fauci first became ill with Covid earlier this month and said he was experiencing mild symptoms. When his symptoms got slightly worse, Fauci began taking Paxlovid. After taking the five-day course of treatment, he tested negative for the virus. But he then tested positive again and now says his symptoms are “much worse.”
The CDC warned in May that Paxlovid could cause a rebound of Covid shortly after recovery. The drug received emergency use authorization from the FDA in late 2021.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
lol!!!!!
I had covid twice, 20 months apart, with fever chills, headaches, aches, sore throat, etc.
(I’m in my late 50’s)
Both times i meticulously followed Doc Zelenkos protocol.
So did other members of my family, when they came down with the virus.
No matter when the protocol was started (whether 1st day of symptoms or 5th day) in each case the results/pattern was almost like clockwork, as follows:
Within around 48 hours there’s a noticeable improvement.
After 72 hours the bulk of the suffering is over.
And by the 5th day, back to normal.
(The protocol is for 5-7 days, depending on how high-risk the situation is.)
Footnotes:
1) Zelenko’s cocktail’s effect is that it prevents the virus’ (aka virions’) multiplying.
Therefore, if taken soon enough, the virus never gets the chance to become numerous enough to cause too much damage.
So there’s near-zero chance of suffering “long covid”.
2) After the virus has been rendered impotent, there may still be a few more days of minor “leftover” symptoms, while the body repairs itself and rids itself of the cells that were already damaged.
Such as (in my case) a phlegmy cough, and some weakness/tiredness.
Just like after having the Flu.
(All gone completely after another week, B”H.)
3) All the studies that showed that Zelenko’s protocol doesn’t work, have left out key elements of the protocol. (e.g. left out the Zinc and/or began the study on patients that were already sick for over a week. You can see those studies yourself.)
So, OF COURSE those studies failed!
4) Dahven for Volf Zev ben Leah.
Dr. Zelenko has saved countless of lives, with Mesiras-Nefesh.
Now he’s in intensive-care R”L.
So sez the man that help create this mess. Is He helping the Dems to create another Lockdown just in time for November elections? Hmm. For better filtering instead of that mask I think he should use a pair of used Whoopi Goldbergs panties.
One day he might be missed. Unfortunately though, not yet.
If he should pass then would that mean he died by His own Sword?
Awaiting your death you spreader of bs, which caused the death of thousands who got vaccinated with your poison.
looking forward to seeing “Fauci dies of COVID-19”
what good news.
you’ll go straight to hell, where you rightfully belong.