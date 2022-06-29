WHAT DID SHE KNOW? Pressure Growing on Justice Clarence Thomas’ Wife to Testify at Jan. 6 Hearings

Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni, to testify before the Jan. 6 committee are growing after her lawyer told the panel that she refuses to do so.

The committee had asked her to voluntarily testify about her role in the plot to overturn the 2020 election after it was revealed that she had been pushing election fraud theories to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days before and on Jan. 6.

Thomas texted Meadows a number of times, including one text in which she called Biden’s electoral win “the greatest Heist of our History.”

She also sent messages to Arizona election officials, Trump election lawyer John Eastman, and even attended the rally Trump held just before the Capitol riot.

Her lawyer responded to the committee saying that he didn’t see a “sufficient basis” for Ginni Thomas to testify. The lawyer said the emails between Thomas and Eastman don’t show “any coordination” between them, though he added that she’s interested in “clearing her name.”

