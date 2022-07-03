Likud News: Edelstein Withdraws From Likud Leadership Race, Danny Danon Returns

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein announced last week that he is withdrawing from the Likud leadership race and will not run in the primaries against former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Edelstein’s announcement came after it became apparent that he would not win against Netanyahu.

Edelstein issued a statement saying that he is withdrawing his candidacy for party leadership, adding that “this is the time to be united, like the meaning of our party’s name indicates. Together with Likud chairman Binyamin Netanyahu, we’ll lead the national camp to victory in the elections and the establishment of a full-right-wing government.”

Netanyahu blessed Edelstein for his decision, saying: “I’m sure we’ll work together as we have in the past together with all members of the party for the victory of the Likud and for a great victory for the State of Israel.”

In other Likud news, former Likud MK and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon announced last week that he is running for the Knesset in the next Likud primaries.

Danon, who currently serves as the chairman of the World Likud, ran twice against Netanyahu for the Likud leadership in the past, losing both times.

