Suspect In Moishe Kleinerman’s Disappearance Case Is Released

The suspect arrested last week who was allegedly tied to the disappearance of Moishe Kleinerman 101 days ago was released on Monday under restrictive conditions.

Kan News reported that the suspect was arrested after a homeless man called a civilian involved in the search and claimed that the suspect, another homeless man, was seen with Kleinerman. The police initially believed that the suspect’s arrest was a significant development in the case but it turned out that the man who made the phone call is involved in a dispute with the suspect and may have provided false information.

The Kan reporter criticized the fact that the police officers leading the search in the Meron area are from the Yehudah and Shomron precinct which means that they are not completely familiar with Meron and the local people, including the many homeless people around the area.

The commander of the Yehudah and Shomron precinct, Superintendent Uzi Levy, and several other senior police officers visited the Kleinerman’s home in Modiin Illit on Sunday and informed them that unfortunately, they have no leads on the case.

